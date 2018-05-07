How to fix iPhone 7 microphone not working on iOS 11.3

Apple has notified its authorized service providers of a rare issue where the iPhone mic stops working during phone calls or FaceTime video. The problem happens to some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models running iOS 11.3 or later. Devices experiencing the problem may have a greyed-out speaker button while phone calls are in progress, with the owner unable to be heard by the other party on the line. The good news is that Apple has offered a fix to affected customers.

If your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus microphone stops working during calls or FaceTime, follow these steps to fix your device:

Disconnect or switch off any connected Bluetooth audio accessories, such as headphones or speakers. If the problem still occurs, take your iPhone to an Apple Authorized Service Provider or make an appointment at the Apple Genius Bar for service. To make a Genius Bar appointment click here, then navigate to Get Hardware Help -> iPhone -> Repairs & Physical Damage -> Unable to Hear Through Receiver or Speakers -> Skip -> Built-in speaker -> Bring in for Repair. Although unconfirmed, Apple is likely offering free service for this microphone issue for devices no longer covered under warranty.

It's not clear why iOS 11.3 is breaking the mic on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. The problem is rare and Apple has only communicated internally to its service providers. It remains to be seen if the company will make a public statement. In the meantime affected users can initiate the repair process to fix iPhone calling.