How to get a new iPhone X touch screen

Having issues with the touch screen on your iPhone X? Some users are experiencing problems when trying to use gestures on the display. Apple has acknowledged that on some iPhone X units display components fail, which causes the iPhone to become unresponsive to touch.

In some cases, an affected iPhone X will act as if they are being touched without any contact. These ghost gestures, as well as failure to respond to touch can happen intermittently. For those who are experiencing these display module problems, Apple is offering a free repair for qualifying devices.

To qualify, the affected iPhone X must be within three years of the initial purchase date and have a failing display module. If you have already brought your iPhone X in for service, and this specific problem was repaired at your expense, Apple will refund the amount covered by the special repair program. Click here to claim a refund from Apple for display module replacement.

To have the iPhone X touch screen diagnosed, and possibly repaired for free, follow these steps:

Navigate to the iPhone X Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues support page Select your country or region Under Service Process, choose the repair option best for your location. Options include finding an Apple Authorized Service Provider, making an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contacting Apple Support to arrange mail-in service Make sure to get your iPhone X ready for service, and to backup your device with iTunes or backup using iCloud As usual, if your iPhone X has any damage (such as a cracked screen) then Apple will need to repair this problem before initiating the free display module replacement. Any additional repair may incur charges

All devices repaired under the iPhone X Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues retain their standard warranty coverage. According to Apple, participation in the program does not extend or change the existing warranty on a device.