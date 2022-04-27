How to fix Apple Watch with blank screen

Some Apple Watch owners are experiencing a problem where the screen goes blank and never comes back. The permanently blank screen issue has affected a small percentage of Apple Watch units manufactured between April and September 2021. Only Apple Watch Series 6 models in the 40mm size have displays that turn off and stay off due to this problem.

If your Apple Watch does not come back on, it may require repair. The affected units show a blank screen with no way to display the time or any other visual information. Charging, rebooting, or other actions do nothing to help an Apple Watch Series 6 suffering from this blank screen issue. The good news is that Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 6 Service Program to address the issue.

The repair program is officially named the Apple Watch Series 6 Service Program for Blank Screen Issue. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider can fix the blank screen issue, free of charge. Affected users must check the Apple Watch serial number at this website to determine eligibility. If your serial number qualifies, the Apple Watch can be serviced under the program.

Apple Watch Series 6 units are covered by the service program for two years after original retail purchase. Owners can service their Apple Watch via an Apple Retail Store, Apple Authorized Service Provider, or by mailing the device to the Apple Repair Center. As with other repairs, any damage to the watch that impairs service must be repaired before fixing the blank screen issue.