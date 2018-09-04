How to get a new iPhone 8 logic board

Does your iPhone 8 suffer from unexpected shut downs or a frozen screen? Apple has identified a manufacturing defect on some iPhone 8 logic boards, which causes these issues and more. In some cases, affected devices won't turn on. While the percentage of iPhone 8 units with this problem is small, Apple will repair eligible devices free of charge.

Check for eligibility

The first step to getting support for a defective iPhone 8 is to verify that your device is affected. Units with the bad logic board were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the US.

iPhone 8 owners can navigate to Apple's iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program and enter a serial number to check.

Get your serial number directly from the iPhone under Settings -> General -> About -> Serial Number. Once entered into the serial number checker , Apple will determine if your iPhone 8 qualifies for the free repair program.

Schedule service

If your iPhone 8 is affected by the problem, Apple will repair the logic board free of charge within three years after the original purchase date. Owners can get the iPhone 8 fixed at an Apple Store with a Genius Bar appointment, or mail the device to an Apple Repair Center. Third-party Apple Authorized Service Providers can also perform the fix. Get more information on scheduling a repair from the official iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program.

Make sure to back up your device before getting the logic board issue repaired. Apple may also require other repairs to the iPhone 8 if necessary. For example, Apple will not perform the free logic board service on a device with a cracked screen until this issue is fixed.

What about other iPhones?

The only device with units that shipped with defective logic boards is the iPhone 8. No other iPhones, including the iPhone 8 Plus are affected by this problem.