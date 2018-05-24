How to claim a refund for iPhone battery replacement

It's official, iPhone owners who had their out-of-warranty batteries replaced last year can receive a $50 refund for the service. The announcement from Apple is a follow up to the $29 battery replacement program, which continues until the end of 2018. As the full price of battery replacement was previously $79 for eligible devices, this $50 credit brings pricing in line with the discounted program currently in place.

Who is eligible?

To qualify for the $50 credit, you had an iPhone 6 or later battery replaced between January 1, 2017 and December 28, 2017. Eligible devices must have been repaired at an Apple authorized service location. This includes the Apple Store (Genius Bar), Apple Repair Center or a third-party Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP).

Will Apple contact me?

Yes, Apple will email eligible customers between May 23, 2018 and July 27, 2018 with instructions on how to proceed. If your situation meets the criteria above and you don't receive an email from Apple by August 1, 2018, you must contact Apple to start the refund process . Be prepared to show proof of service, such as a receipt from an Apple Store or AASP.

When does the credit offer expire?

Customers have until December 31, 2018 to claim the $50 credit on eligible battery replacements. On this date, the reduced $29 pricing for out-of-warranty battery service will also expire for iPhone 6 and later devices. Apple will likely restore pricing to $79 starting on January 1, 2019.

How will I receive my credit?

Once processed by Apple, the $50 refund will be delivered electronically as a credit to the credit card that was originally used to pay for battery replacement.