Apple launches Self Service Repair Store

Over 200 individual parts and tools are now available through Apple's official self service repair portal. Officially known as the Self Service Repair Store, the offerings currently include comprehensive DIY solutions for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE (3rd generation). However, iPhone repairs at home are not for the faint at heart. Apple warns that the online store is intended for customers who are "experienced with the complexities" of repairing electronic devices.

The store not only delivers authentic parts such as displays, batteries, Taptic Engines, and cameras, but tool kits can be rented weekly for $49. Rental kits come in two cases and clock 76 pounds, with free shipping. Tools including torque drivers, repair trays, display presses, covers, and screws can also be purchased. Free repair manuals are available for download to anyone, but they are written assuming the person performing repairs has the correct tools on hand.

Apple's Self Service Repair program pairs genuine parts with specific device serial numbers, which means the iPhone serial number or IMEI is required to purchase parts. Apple says:

Every genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for each product, and goes through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety and reliability. The parts are the same ones—at the same price—as those available to Apple’s network of authorized repair providers.

For some repairs Apple offers customers a credit for returning a replaced part for recycling. Parts can be had as part of a bundle, for example the iPhone 13 Pro display repair bundle runs $269, and battery bundles run $71. Despite the new access to official parts and repair manuals, for most users the network of Apple Authorized Service Providers or a visit to the Apple retail store remains the safest and most reliable way to get a repair done.