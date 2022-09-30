Apple extends AppleCare+ accidental damage coverage

Good news for anyone with active AppleCare+ coverage on their iPhone, or those planning to purchase coverage on a new device. Apple has quietly changed the terms of service. Until recently, AppleCare+ provided for two accidental damage incidents per year.

Now AppleCare+ customers can rest assured that unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection are included in the plan. Of course, each incident requires a service fee for covered repairs. The breakdown is as follows:

AppleCare+ accidental damage service fees

Screen or back glass damage: $29 per incident

Other accidental damage: $99 per incident

Apple continues to offer AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, which covers two incidents of theft or loss per year. Getting a replacement device under the plan requires a deductible charge of $149.

AppleCare+ on the iPhone 14 Pro can be had at $199 for two years of coverage, or for $9.99 per month on an ongoing basis. Other models can be covered for less. Adding Theft and Loss coverage increases the price to $269 for two years or $13.49 per month for the iPhone Pro. iPhone owners have up to 60 days after the purchase of their device to add AppleCare+ to their account.

AppleCare+ includes 24/7 priority tech support, coverage for battery service if it retains less than 80 percent of its original capacity, and Express Replacement Service. With Express Replacement Service, Apple will ship you a replacement device so you don't have to wait for a repair.