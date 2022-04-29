Where can I download iPhone repair manuals?

Download the latest Apple repair manuals for all products at this link: support.apple.com/manuals/repair+manual.

Since Apple has launched the Self Service Repair Store for Apple Products, customers can buy authentic parts, purchase or rent tools, and get official service manuals for selected Apple products. Apple recommends reading the repair manual completely before moving forward with any DIY repair.

The instructions for replacing genuine Apple parts are only intended for iPhone technicians with the knowledge and experience required to repair electronic devices.