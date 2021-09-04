How to fix 'no sound' issues on iPhone 12 speaker

iPhone speaker suddenly not working? A small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models may experience a receiver module failure, leading to sound not working during phone calls. These "no sound" issues are covered under a special service program launched by Apple this summer. iPhone Pro Max and iPhone mini models are not affected by the problem.

If your device speaker fails, the iPhone may be eligible for free repair under the service program. The official iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for No Sound Issues offers a solution for up to two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 are known to be affected. Apple does not offer a serial number lookup to prove eligibility in the service program, so customers must contact the company to determine whether their devices are covered.

Affected customers can fix "no sound" issues by scheduling an appointment at an Apple Retail store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Service via mail is also available from an Apple Repair Center. Click here to start the process on the Apple Support page.

As usual, any issues that might impede the sound repair must be rectified ahead of service, such as a broken screen. Apple makes it clear that the "no sound" service program does not extend the usual warranty for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.