How to cancel your Apple Music subscription on iPhone

If it is time for you to switch your music service from Apple Music to Spotify or something else because you don't like the interface or the library isn't cutting it for you or for any other reason, obviously you'll want to cancel your subscription first. You'll also want to cancel if you have signed up for a free trial period and decide you don't want it, otherwise you will be subscribed automatically and pay $9.99 for the first month after the free period ends.

You can unsubscribe through the app or through Settings, here's how to do it on iPhone and iPad: