How to create and customize a radio station on Apple Music

An alternative to making a playlist with all of your favorite songs is to create and curate a radio station that plays songs you like. Doing this will not only introduce you to some new music you might like, but it will add some variability to your tunes as well - with a playlist you know exactly what songs to expect, even with shuffle, but a radio station will always give you some new ones. Most music services offer this feature, including Apple Music. Here's how to create and customize a radio station in Apple Music on your iPhone:

Open up the Music app and search for a band or song you want to start your station with. Tap on it when it shows up. Tap on the "..." button in the top right. Tap on "Create Station." Your first song will start playing right away. Tap on the player at the bottom to maximize it. To customize your new radio station, you can like and dislike each song that plays and Apple Music will use this information to adjust what songs it plays. To do this, tap on the "..." in the bottom right. Now just tap "Love" or "Dislike." Eventually you should have a station that plays mostly songs you will enjoy. To get back to your radio station next time, tap on For You and look at recently played. You should see it using cover art of the band/song you started it with.