How to get deals on AirPods up to 17% off

Overall, Apple's wireless AirPods have received positive reviews from publications and customers alike. The only complaint is the $160 price tag. This pricing hasn't changed since they were first launched in December 2016. With rumors of a refreshed AirPods model on the horizon, there are now opportunities to get discounts on AirPods.

The steepest discount on AirPods is a 17% price cut, bringing the purchase price down to $132.99. For this deal, anyone in the market for AirPods can get a refurbished pair while saving $27 bucks in the process.

Check out the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods at Best Buy for $132.99.

Best Buy also has a two-week return period and much like new AirPods, the refurbished AirPods come with a warranty.

Apple often offers a rotating selection of products on its Shop Refurbished Products store , such as Macs, iPhones and other hardware. However, discounted AirPods are not currently available directly from Apple.

Third-party retailers occasionally offer deals on AirPods that have been refurbished, while supplies last. If you see a good price on certified, refurbished AirPods from a reputable outlet, act quickly to take advantage of the price drop.