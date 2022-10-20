Can I get a Dvorak keyboard layout on iPhone?

Finally, it's the moment everyone has been waiting for. Native support for the Dvorak keyboard layout on iPhone is here. Apple quietly added the Dvorak keyboard to iOS 16. Some readers may be asking, what is the Dvorak keyboard and why would I want to use it?

August Dvorak invented the keyboard in the 1930s to purportedly speed up typing and reduce the distances that fingers commonly need to move. The standard QWERTY keyboard was developed by Remington in the 1870s for transcribing Morse code.

Navigate to General -> Keyboards -> Keyboards Tap English Choose Dvorak

To modernize your iPhone keyboard layout to Dvorak, follow these steps:

The Dvorak system keyboard appears anywhere typing is required.