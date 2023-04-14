How can I download Apple Music Classical playlists?

Apple Music Classical playlists, albums, and songs can be dowloaded to your device for offline listening from anywhere. Classical music from the service must first be added using the Apple Music Classical app.

After the tracks have been added using Apple Music Classical, launch the Apple Music app. Here are the steps to download classical music using the Apple ecosystem:

Add classical music using the Apple Music Classical app Download this classical music using the Apple Music app

From Apple Music, navigate to the classical music and tap the Download button at the top of the album or playlist. Single songs can be downloaded from the More (...) button next to the track.