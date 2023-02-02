Apple Music releases exclusive Super Bowl LVII content

As first announced last fall, Apple Music took the plunge this year and sponsored the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time. Formerly sponsored by Pepsi, the Super Bowl 57 halftime show will feature a performance by Rihanna. The multi-year deal also means that Apple will release exclusive Super Bowl content for the event and beyond.

Rhianna in Spatial Audio

Right off the bat, Rhianna's music catalog on Apple Music is now available with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos. Apple Music Radio is also featuring expert music commentary on Rhianna's prolific EDM, R&B, and pop sounds. The artist will participate in a Super Bowl LVII halftime show press conference on Thursday, February 9 with an interview from Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis.

For fans, Apple Music Sing with Rhianna makes it possible to sing along, perform duets, sing backup, and more with a compatible device. Exclusive Apple Music Radio content will feature an eight-episode roundtable exploring the impact of Rhianna's music on culture, and live daily broadcasts leading up to the Super Bowl weekend in Arizona. A special recap will air on Monday, February 13 after the big game.

NFL team playlists

Rhianna's Road to Halftime on Apple Music will feature a collection of 32 official playlists, one from each NFL team. These include the top songs that each team listens to in the locker room, weight room, and on game day. Throwback performances from past Super Bowl halftime performances are also included in a video playlist on Apple Music.

The Super Bowl halftime show is the must-watched musical performance each year. Over 120 million viewers watched last year's Super Bowl halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and others. The performance was awarded three Creative Emmy awards. Look for Super Bowl LVII to kick off on Sunday, February 12, 2023.