Does my iPad support iPadOS 17?

Some iPad models are cut off when a new software version arrives, due to hardware limitations or other performance considerations. Apple typically supports older devices for years before an update cannot be installed. With the launch of iOS and iPadOS 17, there are several iPad models that will remain stuck on iPadOS 16.

iPad models not compatible with iPadOS 17

iPad (5th generation)

iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

The rest of the iPad lineup supports iPadOS 17. This includes the iPad (6th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), and the iPad Pro (2nd generation and later).