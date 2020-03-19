Apple launches iPad Pro with LiDAR scanner

Apple quietly announced several new products, including the most advanced iPad Pro available. The latest iPad Pro brings trackpad support to iPad, as well as a brand new Magic Keyboard with floating design and angle adjustment. In other words, when connected to Magic Keyboard the iPad Pro floats above the keys and can quickly be adjusted for the best viewing angle.

A12Z Bionic power

The spring 2020 iPad Pro features the A12Z Bionic chip, which excels at high performance tasks such as 4K video editing or 3D model design. An eight-core GPU along with Apple's Neural Engine and enhanced thermal architecture makes the iPad Pro more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. Battery life lasts up to 10 hours, with gigabit-class LTE connectivity supporting more bands than any other tablet on the market.

Pro Display

The iPad Pro's edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. Apple touts the screen as the world's most advanced mobile display. P3 wide color support and ProMotion technology optimizes vivid color reproduction and optimizes refresh rate up to 120 Hz for the smoothest movement. True Tone ambient color adjustment rounds out the package, along with high brightness and an anti-reflective coating.

On-board LiDAR scanner

Pro Cameras

The built-in LiDAR scanner can measure distances to surrounding objects up to 16 feet away. The depth points measured by the LiDAR scanner can be used to deliver "a whole new class" of augmented reality (AR) experiences on the iPad Pro. Developers can leverage the LiDAR scanner to create new problem-solving apps with AR, while Apple has already improved the stock Measure app using this technology.

The iPad Pro camera system has been augmented with a 10 megapixel ultra-wide camera, zooming out 2X to capture a bigger field of view. Now in addition to capturing photos and 4K video, users can record different perspectives and utilize multi-camera apps thanks to the second camera on board.

Pro Audio

iPad Pro features a stunning five studio-quality microphones for capturing clean audio, as well as four-speaker setup for audio output that automatically adjusts to any orientation for optimal sound. Apple has placed the new iPad Pro squarely in the sights of anyone looking for a versatile mobile studio. The device is designed to deliver high-quality filmmaking, podcasting, video editing, and more in a compact and completely portable package.

Pricing and availability

The iPad Pro can be ordered online immediately and will start shipping on March 25, 2020. Pricing starts at $749 for the 11-inch display with 128 GB of storage. The 12.9-inch version starts at $899. Configurations with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB of storage are available. Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular models can also be selected.

The Magic Keyboard arrives in May, running $299 for the 11-inch model and $349 for the 12.9-inch model. The most expensive iPad Pro configuration with 1 TB of storage, a 12.9-inch display, and Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity costs $1,549.