Apple launches the extreme Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch may have stolen the show at Apple's keynote event in 2022. In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple launched an extreme sports version of its wearable called the Apple Watch Ultra. This watch has been engineered and certified to operate in some of the most extreme environments on the planet, while providing the wearer with essential information and connectivity.

Far from an Apple Watch with extra padding, the Apple Watch Ultra starts with a 49mm aerospace titanium case and a flat sapphire crystal face. The device provides 36 hours of usage per charge, with a special low-power mode extending this to 60 hours. Ultra includes cellular connectivity and dual-frequency GPS, a first for Apple Watch.

Inspired by explorers and athletes

Apple Watch Ultra is engineered to perform in extreme conditions and operates at temperatures from -20° C (-4 F) to 55° C (131 F). The Digital Crown and buttons are designed to be used with gloves on and a special dark mode invoked by the Digital Crown makes the face red for nighttime viewing.

Three custom bands

Besides IP6X dust resistance and a diving depth of 40 meters (131 feet), the Ultra is equipped with a real-time depth gauge and delivers water temperature readings. Apple Watch Ultra is EN13319 certified for diving, and meets the extreme military testing standard MIL-STD 810H.

The Ultra can be paired with specially designed bands: the Alpine Loop, the Ocean Band, or the Trail loop. Pricing for the Apple Watch Ultra comes in at $799 with an in-store launch date set for later this month.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple released updates to the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Hermès models. On the flip side, there are no Apple Watch Edition or Apple Watch Series 3 models being delivered this year.