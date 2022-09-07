When is the Apple Watch Ultra / Series 8 release date?

When can I get the Apple Watch Ultra? When can I buy Apple Watch Series 8?
The Apple Watch Ultra may have stolen all the headlines, but Apple has also launched the Apple Watch Series 8 and an updated Apple Watch SE. Pre-orders opened on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Below are the Apple Watch model release dates in retail stores and pre-order ship dates:
- Apple Watch SE: Friday, September 16, 2022
- Apple Watch Series 8: Friday, September 16, 2022
- Apple Watch Ultra: Friday September 23, 2022
