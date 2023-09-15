When can I buy Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers the new S9 processor, promising faster performance and the ability to process Siri commands directly on the watch. It features a double-tap gesture for hands-free control and increased storage capacity of 64GB, doubling that of the original Ultra. The Ultra 2 also incorporates a second-generation ultra-wideband chip, enabling precise location tracking for compatible lost devices and seamless interaction with smart home gadgets. Its maximum brightness of 3,000 nits ensures improved visibility even in bright sunlight.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available starting on Friday, September 22, 2023. The wearable can be ordered from Apple now.