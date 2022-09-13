Can I use my old Apple Watch band with Apple Watch Ultra?

Apple Watch Ultra tops the charts as the largest wearable yet from Apple. Focused on extreme sports and exploration, the device features a 49mm aerospace titanium case with a flat sapphire crystal face.

Three specially designed bands suited for different environments launched with Apple Watch Ultra: the Alpine Loop, the Ocean Band, and the Trail loop. Does this mean the Apple Watch Ultra is only compatible with its own custom bands?

Larger-sized previous model Apple Watch bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra case. Any 42mm, 44mm, or 45mm Apple Watch band fits on the Apple Watch Ultra.