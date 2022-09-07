What is the Apple Watch Ultra?

Apple Watch Ultra has a 49mm titanium case with up to 36 hours of battery life and cellular connectivity. This model is designed to perform in extreme conditions, sporting precision dual-frequency GPS and operating at temperatures from -20° C (-4 F) to 55° C (131 F).

The Digital Crown and buttons are designed to be easier to use with gloves on. Diving is no problem as the Ultra has been tested down to 40 meters (131 feet) below the water surface. Not to mention this variation on Apple Watch is equipped with a real-time depth gauge and delivers water temperature readings.

Besides IP6X dust resistance and a flat sapphire crystal face, Apple Watch Ultra is EN13319 certified (for diving), and has been tested to comply with military standards (MIL-STD 810H). The Ultra can be paired with specially designed bands: the Alpine Loop, the Ocean Band, or the Trail loop.

With the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple has clearly set out to craft what they call the "ultimate sports watch for athletes of all kinds."