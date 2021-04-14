What to expect at 'Spring Loaded' Apple event

Only days from now, Apple puts on its Spring Loaded special media event. Scheduled to kick off on April 20 at 1 PM Eastern time (10 AM Pacific), the event will be a pre-recorded video stream from Apple Park. The logo for the upcoming feature harkens back to the classic rainbow Apple logo, albeit with a twist. No official details have been released, but leaks and rumors point to an exciting show.

So what will Apple reveal in the coming days?

iOS 14.5

Apple is expected to show off changes to iOS for its upcoming iOS 14.5 release. Of course, with WWDC21 coming up in June all eyes will be fixated on developing apps for iOS 15. Still, interim updates are important as the iOS 15 release isn't coming our way until September or later.

AirTags

iPad Pro

The flagship tablet from Apple is likely to launch with 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, both featuring mini-LED displays. The 2021 iPad Pro also includes 5G wireless technology and an A14X processor. The iPad Pro is sure to be the thinnest, fastest, and brightest iPad Pro ever produced by Apple.

iPad mini

While the iPad mini has fallen to the wayside in recent years, some are reporting its triumphant return this spring. The 8.7-inch display would have almost no bezel around the edge. It could also use a mini-LED display. Apple may even name the updated device the iPad mini Pro.

Apple TV

The Apple TV has been treading water for some time, but updates to the 4K hardware are rumored for this April's event. Apple may be planning to make its tiny remote control trackable in the Find My app for iPhone users. Another highlight of the upcoming Apple TV would be 120 Hz display support.

AirPods 3

The third-generation AirPods are due to make an appearance, with an updated design. The new look resembles the AirPods Pro, with shorter stalks and a wider charging case. It's not clear if the AirPods 3 will feature Active Noise Cancellation or other advanced features currently reserved for the AirPods Pro.