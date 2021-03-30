Apple announces all-online WWDC21

Apple announced it will repeat its all-online format for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. The event takes place from June 7 to 11, with no cost to developers. Apple will deliver sessions, labs, and product announcements throughout the week to showcase the company's latest technologies, tools, and platforms.

The tag line for this year's developer conference is "Glow and behold", with various Memoji basking in the glow of a MacBook display and apps reflecting off of their glasses. Apple is sure to deliver sneak peeks of iOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12 among other highlights. The keynote presentation will be streamed on the Apple website, along with YouTube and the official developer app.

Detailed program schedules have not been released yet, however Apple plans to make WWDC21 its largest and best developer conference to date. Past conferences have included various announcements, labs offering technical assistance, and contact with Apple engineers and designers.