WWDC22 keynote coming on June 6

With only a few days left until kickoff, there's a flood of news surrounding Apple's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference. The event officially begins with a keynote address at 1pm Eastern (10am Pacific) followed by a Platforms State of the Union. This in-depth look at the future of Apple platforms will be delivered from Apple Park. The week continues with sessions, labs, challenges, and digital lounges all available online.

The tagline for this years WWDC is "Code one, code all". The Twitter hashflag for the event has gone live, appearing with the Swift logo any time a user employs the #WWDC22 tag.

Watch the keynote live

The Apple Keynote event can be seen online via Apple's website, on the official Apple YouTube channel, in the Apple TV app, and in the Apple Developer app. Most of the week's events are online, with some taking place in person.

Check out the WWDC22 community site

What's coming next?

Apple has launched the site Beyond WWDC to compile opportunities for "learning, networking, and fun". Community Week events include volunteer-run mentorship labs, talks, collaborative spaces, and a hackathon. Happy hours, watch parties, and country-specific events are all listed on the site.

Apple is expected to reveal the next generation of its operating systems, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. New hardware could make a debut, such as an updated MacBook Air. There was speculation that a rumored Apple AR/VR headset running RealityOS would be featured, however it's unlikely to appear this month.

Get ready for action

Registered developers will be the first with access to beta versions of iOS 16 and the other new operating systems. Anyone can sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program to receive iOS 16 ahead of schedule. Participants in the program can test-drive pre-release versions and send feedback to Apple using the Feedback Assistant app.