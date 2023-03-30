WWDC 2023 dates confirmed by Apple

This year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has officially been scheduled for June 5 to 9, 2023. The annual Apple event will kick off with an all-day in-person gathering at Apple Park, with State of the Union and keynote presentation videos. The campus in Cupertino, California will also host the Apple Design Awards.

After the first day, WWDC23 continues online for all developers at no cost. In-person attendees are chosen via random selection after submitting requests to join the festivities. Everyone else can participate in the action online and through the Apple Developer app.

What's in store for WWDC in 2023

Just as in previous years, Apple will showcase the latest versions of its software including new features and capabilities. For 2023, the lineup is expected to include iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14. The company is working on new products, such as an M3 processor-equipped MacBook. Apple previously announced the M2 processor at WWDC22, so it's possible the upgraded silicon will debut this year.

RealityOS headset?

This year's WWDC is the 34th annual developer conference, with Apple describing it as a "very special event".

While code has revealed Apple's realityOS exists, it's not clear whether the company plans to reveal a virtual/augmented reality headset at WWDC 2023. The annual developers conference seems like the perfect time to introduce a new platform to those most interested in creating apps for this wearable hardware. Apple's entry into the headset market is expected to begin at the high end, with hardware including a variant of the M2 processor, micro-OLED displays, and on-board hand and eye tracking. Pricing is anticipated to come in at the high end of the market.

Some have said the WWDC23 invite resembles a VR headset lens array, however it's also similar to the building design of Apple Park. Reports have indicated any headset announcement may be further delayed past this June's event. Mass production of Apple's AR/VR device known as Reality Pro is still expected to begin later this year.