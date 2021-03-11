AirPods 3 images show new design

Submitted by Frank Macey on
One of the likely contenders for Apple's March press event is a third-generation AirPods design. Continued leaks show a form factor similar to the AirPods Pro. While Apple is likely keeping advanced features such as Active Noise Cancellation for higher-end models, photos of the AirPods 3 offer a glimpse into where the base level wireless earphones are headed.
The image above from 52audio meshes with several other reports, showing a charging case similar to the AirPods Pro. The stems that hang off the bottom of the in-ear portion are noticeably shorter that the current model. Not only this, but other reports have pointed to removable silicon ear tips, which don't appear to be attached.
Nice pic.twitter.com/2PJdCd2hEn
— LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) March 10, 2021
More photographs follow from @LeaksApplePro on Twitter. These images clearly match renderings that were previously leaked, as well as advice from long-time analyst and Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has stated that changes to the AirPods lineup are coming ahead of summer, with the AirPods 3 moving towards the AirPods Pro design.When it comes to the AirPods Pro, the next generation of Apple's flagship in-ear wireless headphones are expected to change as well. The next AirPods Pro are likely to lose the bottom stem entirely, with a completely new style. Watch Apple's upcoming March keynote video for more details.