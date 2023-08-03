Apple may reveal iPhone 15 on September 13

According to sources familiar with Apple's plans, the company may hold its much-anticipated event to unveil the iPhone 15 on Wednesday, September 13th. Rumor has it that mobile carriers have been instructing their employees not to take any days off on that particular date due to an imminent major smartphone announcement. While this doesn't guarantee that the announcement is Apple-related, it aligns with the company's tradition of holding iPhone events in September.

Historically, Apple has favored Tuesdays for its iPhone events, but last year, the iPhone event took place on September 7th, which was a Wednesday. Coincidentally, September 13th also falls on a Wednesday this year, making it a potential date for Apple's special event next month.

If the rumors turn out to be true, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 are expected to commence on Friday, September 15th, with the official in-store launch set for a week later on September 22nd. Comparatively, the iPhone 14 pre-orders started on September 9th, with the official release in stores on September 16th. However, it's worth noting that previous supply issues have led to delays in some iPhone launches. For instance, the iPhone 14 Plus sales began on October 7th last year due to supply constraints.

As for the new iPhone's features, it is rumored that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will come equipped with Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have thinner bezels, a titanium frame, and a periscope telephoto lens to enhance optical zoom. It is also likely to utilize the powerful A17 Bionic chip made with TSMC's 3nm process, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to retain the A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM. All four models are said to include a USB-C port and Qualcomm's 5G Snapdragon X70 modem.

There are also predictions of price increases in the works for the new iPhones, with some reports suggesting an increase of up to $200 compared to the current generation.