Apple to improve iPhone 15 charging cable

Apple has been gearing up for changes to the charging experience with the iPhone 15 lineup. Recent leaks suggest multiple upgrades to the standard Lightning cable that currently ships with the iPhone. All but confirmed is Apple's shift to adopting the USB-C standard, foregoing the proprietary Lighting port in use since 2012.

Reliable leak source KosutamiSan has disclosed that Apple is preparing to introduce a woven USB-C to USB-C cable to ship with the iPhone 15 package. This new braided material should be more durable than the current design, which uses a rubber jacket. These iPhone 15 cables are also said to be longer than the 3.3-foot (1 meter) cables Apple typically delivers, coming in at 5 feet (1.5 meters).

Not only this, but KosutamiSan asserts that color-matched braided USB-C cables have been witnessed in design validation test samples. This means that longer, braided cables in different colors are expected in the box with both the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models. Charging cables in various colors would signify a departure from the customary white Apple cables we are used to seeing.

The braided USB-C cables come with glossy white plastic shells at each end, differentiating them from existing Apple Watch magnetic charging cables and MagSafe 3 offerings. Strain relief tubes are also incorporated into the cable ends, providing enhanced durability. Other sources have Apple offering several braided cable colors including black, blue, pink, purple, white, and yellow. The color options are likely to correspond with the color palette of the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup. Historically, all ‌iPhone‌ models have been accompanied by a white charging cable with a rubber jacket.

Look for more details surrounding the iPhone 15 launch as the fall season begins.