How can I get Roadside Assistance via Satellite on iPhone?

Apple introduced Roadside Assistance via Satellite during its iPhone 15 launch event. This feature, an extension of Emergency SOS via satellite, can help iPhone users in emergencies when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi signal.

When you buy and activate an iPhone 14 or 15, you receive two years of free Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance. It's available only in the US through a partnership with AAA. While included with AAA membership, separate access pricing has not yet been announced. iPhone models prior to the iPhone 14 series cannot communicate with satellites and therefore do not support these features.

With the feature, iPhone owners can text AAA via satellite communications (yes, those things in space) for help with issues like flat tires or running out of fuel. After answering some questions, AAA connects the user to provide assistance. However, clear sky visibility is required, and the iPhone and vehicle must be near a road.

Apple includes two years of both Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance with iPhone 14 and 15 purchases. AAA annual membership requires an additional fee.