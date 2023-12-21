How to revert back to the old alert sound on iPhone

With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has introduced settings making it possible to customize the default alert tone for iPhone notifications. This is especially useful for those who are not fans of the new Rebound tone, which replaced the familiar Tri-tone starting with iOS 17.

Previously, iOS users were stuck with default sounds for system notifications. Whether you're dissatisfied with the Rebound tone or simply want a change, with iOS 17.2 or later installed iPhone owners can revert to the classic tone or any sound of their choice. Notification sounds for various apps installed on your device can also be personalized using this process.

Some have complained that Rebound is softer than Tri-tone, which can be difficult for anyone hard of hearing. Follow these steps to revert back to the classic alert sound on iPhone: