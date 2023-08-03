How to use 'zoom and crop' in Photos on iPhone

Apple's has added several interesting features to the Photos app, including Pet Recognition and Live Stickers. One of the most time-saving among these may be the new Crop button feature. This one-tap crop or quick crop has caught the attention of many users due to its ease of use and efficiency.

The Crop button in Photos makes it possible to quickly crop any image without going through a lengthy process or taking screenshots. This can help to remove unwanted elements, adjust the composition, or change the aspect ratio of a photo. Instead of spending time manually cropping, it can be completed in just one tap.

To take advantage of this feature, iOS 17 or later must be installed on your device. Follow these steps to use zoom and crop on iPhone:

Launch the Photos app Open the picture to crop Pinch to zoom in on the image The Crop button appears at the top right of the screen Tap the Crop button to automatically crop the photo If desired, long-press the Crop button to choose an aspect ratio After cropping, the crop frame can be manually adjusted if needed Perform any additional editing to the photo (filters, exposure, etc) Tap the Done button to save edits

As always, non-destructive editing in Photos means any changes to images can be reversed later by re-editing the image. This includes zoom and crop, which can be reversed by tapping the Revert button.