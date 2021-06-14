How to hide likes and views on Instagram

Instagram now offers users the option to remove likes and views from their posts. Photographers can also prevent this information from showing up in their feed on others' images. Originally Instagram was testing the feature and planned to remove likes and views universally across the app. After receiving user feedback, the company has made the change optional.

For Instagram fans who prefer to enjoy photographs without any competition, follow the steps below to hid likes and view counts on Instagram:

Hide like counts on your own Instagram photos

Launch the Instagram app Tap your profile avatar at bottom right Select the post for which you wish to hide likes Tap the more button (...) at top right Tap the option Hide Like Count

Likes can also be hidden on new posts using Advanced Settings -> Hide Like and View Counts on This Post.

Hide like counts in your Instagram feed

Launch the Instagram app Tap your profile avatar at bottom right Tap the sandwich button at top right Select Settings -> Privacy -> Posts Toggle Hide Like and View Counts -> ON (blue switch)

All counts of views and likes are now hidden for every image in your Instagram feed.