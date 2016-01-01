Can I get AppleCare+ coverage for my AirPods?

Yes, Apple offers AppleCare+ for Headphones for $29.

AirPods, Beats earphones, and Beats headphones are covered by a one year warranty from Apple. AppleCare+ extends this coverage to two years and adds two incidents of accidental damage repair (for a fee of $29 each).

Apple requires that AppleCare+ for Headphones is purchased in the same transaction as the headphones to be covered, or within 60 days of the original purchase date. AppleCare+ can be bought for many Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.