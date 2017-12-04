Apple to host free coding lessons at Apple Stores Dec. 3 - 10

As part of its "Today at Apple" program and in celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Apple will be holding "Hour of Code" workshops at brick-and-mortar Apple Stores across the world each day starting Sunday December 3 continuing through to Sunday December 10. Several sessions a day will explore the basics of coding with Swift and there will be sessions geared toward kids involving programming Sphero robots.

Examples of workshops include:

Kids Hour: Sphero Maze Challenge - Kids will explore coding with Sphero robots by programming simple movements, loops, and more. Then they’ll design a maze and navigate their robot through the obstacles. Kids can bring their own iPad and Sphero Sprk+ robot, or we’ll provide them. Recommended for ages 6 to 12.

Kids Hour: Coding the Droids from Star Wars - Using the same code developers use every day, kids will bring Star Wars droids to life by programming simple movements, loops, and more. Then they'll design a maze and navigate their droids through the obstacles. Kids can bring their own iPad and Sphero robot, or we'll provide them. Recommended for ages 6 to 12.

How To: Get Started with Coding - Explore coding concepts and get hands on with the same code professional developers use every day. Coding knowledge is not required. Bring your own iPad running iOS 10, or we can provide one. Ages 12+.

How To: Program Robots with Swift Playgrounds - Learn coding concepts and explore how to program MeeBot robots using Swift Playgrounds—an app for iPad that makes it fun to learn and experiment with real Swift code. Bring your own iPad running iOS 10 or later, or we'll provide one. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

There will also be workshops covering the basics of Apple's devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macs. You can sign up for workshops on Apple's Hour of Code website.