Apple selling refurbished iPhone 8 models

Looking for a deal on a new iPhone? Apple now offers a limited supply of refurbished iPhone 8 models online. Current stock includes Gold, Silver and Space Gray colors, all with 64GB of storage. These iPhones are discounted $100 for a savings of almost 17 percent.

How to get an iPhone 8 for $499

Head over to the Apple Store online to browse refurbished iPhone 8 inventory. Orders can be shipped directly to your address or picked up at a nearby Apple Store.

As usual, all refurbished Apple iPhones come with a brand new battery and outer shell. Every device sold includes the same 1-year warranty offered with new iPhones at full price. Purchasing a refurbished iPhone 8 is a great way to save $100. Once payment is received by Apple, availability is guaranteed.

The iPhone 8 was launched in September 2017, and features the A11 Bionic chip, Bluetooth 5.0, Apple Pay, wireless charging, and a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus may be the last iPhone models with Touch ID. Apple has been replacing the technology with Face ID on the iPhone X and later.

Refurbished stock varies based on the inventory for each product, with models coming and going over time. For example, the refurbished iPhone 8 Plus is currently sold out. Check back to see what models are available, or check out Apple's Clearance store for more deals.