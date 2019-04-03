How to keep track of mindful minutes with your Health app

Mindfulness is the very simple concept of focusing one's attention on the present moment, which can be achieved through a number of meditative techniques. Derived from Buddhist practices, it is far from a fringe belief - in fact, it is now widely used in many clinical settings to alleviate symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and stress, and is employed in some behavioral and cognitive therapies.

The recent popularity of this practice has led to a number of apps that help you achieve and track your periods of mindfulness, including Calm, Insight Timer, and 10% Happier, to name a few. Apple's Health app lets you track your mindful time, which you can do manually or by connecting it to whatever mindfulness app you use. Here's how to do it on iPhone and iPad: