How to track symptoms in the Health app

iOS 13.6 has added a new category to the Health app - Symptoms. In the same way you can keep track of other statistics like your temperature, blood pressure and body mass index among others, this allows you to track a variety of symptoms based on severity and time, which can be invaluable in diagnosing what ails you when you meet with your doctor.

If you are feeling sick or otherwise unwell and want to track your symptoms ahead of a doctor appointment, here's how you can do it in the Health app on iPhone or iPad: