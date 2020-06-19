How to track symptoms in the Health app

Submitted by Jon Reed on
iOS 13.6 has added a new category to the Health app - Symptoms. In the same way you can keep track of other statistics like your temperature, blood pressure and body mass index among others, this allows you to track a variety of symptoms based on severity and time, which can be invaluable in diagnosing what ails you when you meet with your doctor.
If you are feeling sick or otherwise unwell and want to track your symptoms ahead of a doctor appointment, here's how you can do it in the Health app on iPhone or iPad:
- Open up the Health app, tap on Browse at the bottom, then scroll down and tap on Symptoms.
- You will be presented with a list of various symptoms like Congestion, Body and Muscle Ache, Coughing, Fever, Headache, Shortness of Breath and Sore Throat, just to name a few. Tap on one of the symptoms that you are experiencing. For this example we'll use Headache.
- Now you will see a chart in which you can record your symptoms, plus some info on the specific symptom in an "About" section. To record your symptoms, tap on Add Data at the top right.
- Now you can record the severity of the symptom and the start and end times. Tap Add in the top right when you are finished.
- You will see your data point plotted on the graph. Add more if you wish by repeating the same process.
- Once you have added several points you can get a better overview by tapping on the Daily, Weekly, Monthly or Yearly timeframes in the bar across the top.
- To see a list view, scroll to the bottom and tap Show All Data.
- Add the symptom to your favorites if you want to see it in your Health Summary.
