How do I lighten / darken Dark Mode on my iPhone?

Dark Mode was introduced in iOS 13 to give iOS users the choice between using a light or dark color scheme. You can manually enable Dark Mode in Control Center or schedule your device to automatically transition to Dark Mode at a certain time in the day. You can also control the lightness and darkness of the dark color scheme on your device. Here's how:

How to change the appearance of Dark Mode:

  1. Swipe up from your Home Screen to open Control Center.
  2. Perform a long hold on the brightness control.
  3. Tap Appearance.
  4. Use your finger to move the slider up and down for a lighter (up) or darker (down) appearance.

