Can I share audio with two sets of AirPods?

Can I pair two sets of wireless headphones to the same iPhone?
Yes, two pairs of AirPods or PowerBeats Pro headphones can be simultaneously connected to an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch running iOS 13 or later.
Connecting more than one pair of headphones requires the following devices (or newer):iPhone 8
5th generation iPad
3rd generation iPad Air
iPad Pro 10.5-inch
iPad Pro 11-inch
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation
5th generation iPad mini
7th generation iPod touch
AirPods or PowerBeats Pro can be connected to the same iPhone using the Share Audio feature, or by pairing each set of headphones manually under Settings -> Bluetooth.
