Can I share audio with two sets of AirPods?

Yes, two pairs of AirPods or PowerBeats Pro headphones can be simultaneously connected to an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch running iOS 13 or later.

Connecting more than one pair of headphones requires the following devices (or newer):

iPhone 85th generation iPad3rd generation iPad AiriPad Pro 10.5-inchiPad Pro 11-inchiPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation5th generation iPad mini7th generation iPod touch

AirPods or PowerBeats Pro can be connected to the same iPhone using the Share Audio feature, or by pairing each set of headphones manually under Settings -> Bluetooth.