How can I clean AirPods Pro ear tips?

There are several ways to keep your AirPods clean, but the AirPods Pro also have flexible ear tips that fit inside the ear. With use the ear tips themselves can accumulate dirt or moisture. Follow these steps to clean your AirPods Pro ear tips:

Remove any water or sweat from inside the ear tips by tapping the AirPod Pro ear opening on a dry, lint-free cloth Slide the ear tips off of each AirPod Pro Rinse the ear tips with water. Do not use any soap or cleaning products Wipe and dry the ear tips with a dry, lint-free cloth When the ear tips are completely dry, reattach them to the AirPods Pro. Make sure the ear tips' oval shape is turned in the correct direction before clicking them on.