Wireless charging is quick and convenient, with no Lightning cable required. Apple's latest devices all support the Qi wireless charging standard, which means there are many choices when it comes to charging pads, stands and other products. Even AirPods with a wireless charging case can be placed on a wireless charger, just like an iPhone. And iPhones can be charged wirelessly without removing a case.

Some Qi charging products come with multiple coils, for charging two or more devices simultaneously. Combination Apple Watch stands take advantage of Nightstand mode to provide a bedside alarm clock, all while charging an iPhone. Most chargers automatically optimize charging speed based on the power required (iPhone: 7.5W, Apple Watch: 5W, AirPods: 5W).

If you already have an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, the 18W wall charger that came with your phone can be used to power most fast-charging Qi wireless mats. Check out the best wireless chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in the following list:

Single charging pads

Wireless charging stands

Anker PowerWave Stand - Charge your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode, without plugging in any wires. Anker's PowerWave Stand packs a high-efficiency chipset that promises 10 percent faster charging. This Qi charger comes with a Micro USB cable but the recommended Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter is sold separately.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand - Belkin offers a wireless charging stand allowing the iPhone to be charged in portrait or landscape orientation. Fast charging of Qi-enabled devices is indicated by a white LED light. Belkin's Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter and cable are included, along with a two year warranty.

Charging with Apple Watch

Anker PowerWave Pad with Apple Watch Holder - Conveniently charge your Apple Watch alongside the iPhone with this PowerWave model. The iPhone charging pad supports 7.5W quick charging. Designed to mount the existing Apple Watch charging cable (not included), this stand holds the watch horizontally or vertically for Nightstand mode. Anker includes a Quick Charge AC adapter and Micro USB cable in the package.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock - This dock includes Qi wireless areas for both iPhone and Apple Watch on a sturdy base with its own power cord. Not only this, but a 5W USB port in the back adds the capability to charge a third device simultaneously via Lightning cable (not included). Nightstand mode can be used while Apple Watch is connected to the magnetic charging base.

Quezqa Multiple Devices Charging Station - This charging station includes two Qi quick charging pads and a spot for the Apple Watch charging cable (not included). Once the Apple Watch charging cable is mounted, the watch can be charged next to two iPhones, or any combination of AirPods and other Qi-compatible devices. The Quezga comes with LED status lights and its own Quick Charge adapter with USB C cable.

Seneo WaveMat 150 with Apple Watch Stand - The Seneo dock keeps Apple Watch charged in Nightstand mode alongside an iPhone or AirPods wireless charging case. The Apple Watch charging cable (not included) is used to mount the Apple Watch to the dock. With a sleep-friendly LED indicator light, this dock requires a Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter (not included).

Multi-device charging