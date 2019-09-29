Submitted by Frank Macey on
Wireless charging is quick and convenient, with no Lightning cable required. Apple's latest devices all support the Qi wireless charging standard, which means there are many choices when it comes to charging pads, stands and other products. Even AirPods with a wireless charging case can be placed on a wireless charger, just like an iPhone. And iPhones can be charged wirelessly without removing a case.
Some Qi charging products come with multiple coils, for charging two or more devices simultaneously. Combination Apple Watch stands take advantage of Nightstand mode to provide a bedside alarm clock, all while charging an iPhone. Most chargers automatically optimize charging speed based on the power required (iPhone: 7.5W, Apple Watch: 5W, AirPods: 5W).
If you already have an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, the 18W wall charger that came with your phone can be used to power most fast-charging Qi wireless mats. Check out the best wireless chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in the following list:
Single charging pads
- Anker PowerWave Pad - Leading power accessory maker Anker delivers 10 percent faster high-speed charging with built-in LED charging indicator. PowerWave comes with a Micro USB cable and has earned Amazon's Choice status. Anker recommends using its Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter, sold separately for fastest charging of all Qi-compatible devices.
- Anker PowerWave Pad with Internal Cooling Fan - Features an internal cooling fan to keep temperatures low and speed up charging. Comes with a Micro USB cable and the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter included. Wave Boost technology promises 30 percent faster charging than other Qi wireless pads.
- Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad - Popular accessory maker Belkin offers optimized Qi wireless charging with a non-slip surface and LED indicator. Belkin Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter and cable are included, along with a two year warranty. Tested to work with AirPods 2.
- SurgeDisk Bamboo Edition - For a different look, bamboo provides the surface material on the SurgeDisk Qi charging pad. Ultra slim and equipped with a sleep-friendly soft white light, the SurgeDisk does not include a Micro USB cable or Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter.
- Yootech Wireless Charger - Value charging pad with three charge modes (5W, 7.5W, 10W) for all of your devices. Earned Amazon's Choice status and includes a Micro USB cable, with a sleep-friendly LED indicator that switches off during charging. Requires a Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter, sold separately.
Wireless charging stands
- Anker PowerWave Stand - Charge your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode, without plugging in any wires. Anker's PowerWave Stand packs a high-efficiency chipset that promises 10 percent faster charging. This Qi charger comes with a Micro USB cable but the recommended Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter is sold separately.
- Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand - Belkin offers a wireless charging stand allowing the iPhone to be charged in portrait or landscape orientation. Fast charging of Qi-enabled devices is indicated by a white LED light. Belkin's Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter and cable are included, along with a two year warranty.
Charging with Apple Watch
- Anker PowerWave Pad with Apple Watch Holder - Conveniently charge your Apple Watch alongside the iPhone with this PowerWave model. The iPhone charging pad supports 7.5W quick charging. Designed to mount the existing Apple Watch charging cable (not included), this stand holds the watch horizontally or vertically for Nightstand mode. Anker includes a Quick Charge AC adapter and Micro USB cable in the package.
- Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock - This dock includes Qi wireless areas for both iPhone and Apple Watch on a sturdy base with its own power cord. Not only this, but a 5W USB port in the back adds the capability to charge a third device simultaneously via Lightning cable (not included). Nightstand mode can be used while Apple Watch is connected to the magnetic charging base.
- Quezqa Multiple Devices Charging Station - This charging station includes two Qi quick charging pads and a spot for the Apple Watch charging cable (not included). Once the Apple Watch charging cable is mounted, the watch can be charged next to two iPhones, or any combination of AirPods and other Qi-compatible devices. The Quezga comes with LED status lights and its own Quick Charge adapter with USB C cable.
- Seneo WaveMat 150 with Apple Watch Stand - The Seneo dock keeps Apple Watch charged in Nightstand mode alongside an iPhone or AirPods wireless charging case. The Apple Watch charging cable (not included) is used to mount the Apple Watch to the dock. With a sleep-friendly LED indicator light, this dock requires a Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter (not included).
Multi-device charging
- Anker PowerWave Dual Pad - Quick charge two Qi-compatible devices at the same time with Anker's PowerWave Dual Pad. Leading Anker quality combines two three-mode charging pads (5W, 7.5W, 10W) into one, accommodating iPhones and the AirPods 2. Includes its own DC adapter with cable and Anker's 18-month warranty.
- CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger - Unlike most Qi charging pads, CHOETECH provides more flexibility on where the iPhone can be placed thanks to five overlapping coils inside. Two devices, such as AirPods and an iPhone can be placed anywhere on the anti-slip pad for fast charging. The Dual Wireless Charger comes with its own Quick Charge adapter and USB C charging cable.
- ZealSound Triple Wireless Charger Station - With three simultaneous charging pads and no lights, the ZealSound unit comes with its own AC adapter in slim leather. Charging is limited to 5W, which accommodates the AirPods 2 wireless charging case and helps preserve battery life on iPhones by avoiding fast charge (7.5W). Charge any combination of iPhones and AirPods at the same time.