Need more charging outlets? Try the Anker PowerPort Strip PD 2 mini

Powerstrips are great for expaning the amount of AC outlets in your house or office, but with so many different devices taking up space, it is difficult to have the right combination of ports to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, FitBit, tablet, Nintendo Switch and so on. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 2 mini is equipped with 2 outlets and 3 USB ports for powering a variety of different devices at once. It is great for expanding your charging options at home or for trips away from home such as vacations, cruises and in dorm rooms.

While the PowerPort Strip PD is mostly marketed as a traveling device, I found it very useful in my TV room. It is especially helpful to those who like to collect and use many different devices in their household, such as smartphones, smartwatches, gaming consoles and so on. I was able to use the strip to charge my new iPhone 11 and Liberty Air 2 wireless earphones while powering my vintage media devices such as my VCR and laserdisc player. It is a much better option than purchasing another brick that always seems to fall short when needing to charge more than a couple of devices at once.

The PowerPort Strip PD 2 mini ships with Anker's PowerIQ technology, and delivers a fast 18W high-speed charge to smartphones and tablets ,plus a 12W charge via the 2 USB-A ports. As mentioned above, it is equipped with 1 USB-C port, 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports, and 2 AC outlets for powering up to 5 devices simultaneously. It supports all current devices such as the iPhone XS/XS Max/XR, iPad/iPad Pro, Google Pixel, Apple Watch, consoles, computers/laptops/consoles and so on.

It also features a compact design and space-saving slimmer plug than conventional powerstips, making a great traveling accessory or perfect for cramped, overcrowded spaces.