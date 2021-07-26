How to fast charge iPhone with your MacBook charger

Apple has offered a variety of different wattage chargers over the years with its products. When it comes to the iPhone, most older models shipped with a 5W power adapter. This charger works, but it's not capable of performing a fast charge on any devices. Apple recommends a charger with at least 18W of power to accomplish fast charging rates.

Fast charging delivers 50 percent battery within just 30 minutes. Believe it or not, it doesn't matter which charger is plugged into your iPhone. The iPhone itself determines how much power it needs. This means any compatible adapter can be used safely with the iPhone to deliver fast charging.

Apple chargers in the 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, and 96W models can be used to fast charge the following devices:

Any iPhone 8 or later

iPad Air 3rd gen or later

iPad mini 5th gen or later

Any iPad Pro 12.9-inch or 11-inch

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Compatible third-party chargers can also be used, such as the 30W Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim reviewed here. Simply plug your iPhone into any high-wattage charger listed above to achieve fast charging rates. The iPhone will manage charging to preserve the battery over time, so a battery with lower power always charges faster than one approaching full.