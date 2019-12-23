Best portable chargers for iPhone

Whether you are camping in the backcountry, traveling abroad or domestically, or even just at work or home, a power bank is almost a must-have convenience. The tech has come a long way in the past ten years, with most quality devices offering several full fast charges for even the most power hungry iPhones, while remaining portable. With a power bank you won't have to worry about finding electrical outlets when you are away from home, and when you are home you can charge your phone at your side rather than leaving it out of reach because the wall outlet is too far away.

When looking for a power bank you'll want one that will give your iPhone as many charges as possible while staying at a physical size of your preference - compact chargers will obviously not give you as many full charges, but maybe that is a trade off you're willing to make. Most charger descriptions will give you an estimate of how many charges they will provide a typical phone but in general, power banks of over 20000 mAh (milliamp hours) are likely going to give you four or five full charges, more if you have an older iPhone model, less if you have a power hungry iPhone 11 Pro Max. Here are some of the better power banks to consider if you are looking to purchase one:

Anker

Anker is probably the best known name in the industry and they offer a wide range of power banks. The flagship PowerCore banks will charge your phone several times and your tablets a couple. Both have dual USB ports so you can charge two devices simultaneously at full speed. The 26800 model claims it will keep your iPhone charged for a week and is capable of giving a laptop a full charge. It also is capable of fast charging itself, completing its charge in about 4 hours which is up to three times faster than most power banks.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger

Anker PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger

RAVPower

RAVPower is quickly becoming a well known name in the accessories industry. Its giant 32000 bank will charge an iPhone X seven times and an iPad Pro almost twice. Three USB ports lets you charge multiple devices at once.

RAVPower Portable Charger 32000

RAVPower Portable Charger 26800

Aukey

Aukey's top power bank also offers fast charging and will keep your devices powered for a long time. In addition to its two USB ports it also has a USB-C port both for charging itself and for other devices.

AUKEY Power Bank 30000

AUKEY Power Bank 20000

Pebble

Veho's Pebble, as its name implies, is a small, highly portable charger. As such it is only 10,400 mAh, but it still offers fast charging on two USB ports.

Veho Pebble P-1 Pro Portable Power Bank

Jackery

Jackery's tiny portable charger will give you 1 - 2 charges, but it is a quality product and really affordable compared to the others on this list. If you only need an extra charge or two, this will do the job. And, if you need it, this charger is also equipped with an LED flashlight, making it a great camping companion.

Jackery Portable Charger Bar