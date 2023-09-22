Best cases for iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Pro models

Securing your brand new iPhone 15 is an absolute must. While a handful of Apple fans may dare to flaunt their devices without protective cases, the vast majority prefer to be cautions. After all, a single unfortunate drop can turn that pristine glass screen into a shattered nightmare. Although Apple Care+ does offer some peace of mind with its accidental damage protection, a mishap still translates to inconveniences and costs for repairs or replacements. Fortunately, a variety of top-notch cases are readily available to shield the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max from all sorts of impacts.

Our curated selection of preferred cases brings together the best of both worlds: stylish aesthetics and robust protection. These options cater to all budgets, ranging from wallet-friendly choices to premium picks. Each case in this list seamlessly combines style and functionality to cater to the entire iPhone 15 lineup.

TORRAS Shockproof

A relative newcomer to the case scene, TORRAS delivers 10 feet of drop protection that exceeds military testing standards. With 360-degree impact dispersion airbags and a silky touch grip, this case checks all the boxes for quality and durability. Responsive click buttons and fingerprint-resistant materials round out this sleek case at a reasonable price.

Spigen Mag Armor

Apple Silicone Case

Long-time case designer Spigen provides excellent air-cushion drop protection with tactile buttons. The difference here is that Mag Armor includes built-in MagSafe for compatibility with MagSafe accessories. In addition, Spigen offers a striped grip pattern that helps keep the iPhone 15 from falling out of your hand in the first place.

Another sleek case designed by the originator of the iPhone. The Apple case's silky-soft silicone exterior is paired with a microfiber lining to protect the surface of your iPhone 15. Of course, Apple has included MagSafe compatibility and several fun and interesting colors to choose from. Apple performs thousands of hours of testing on its cases to ensure durability.

Caseology Nano Pop

The Caseology Nano Pop offers MagSafe compatibility with a built-in magnet, too. This silicone case delivers military-grade drop protection with a dust and lint-resistant exterior. Nano Pop iPhone 15 cases offer several duo-tone colors for a unique look. Caseology also touts their compatibility with screen protectors.

totallee Thinnest

Last but not least, the totallee Thinnest case is closest to not having a case at all. Totallee has engineered an incredibly thin, minimalist case that comes in several different shades. The clear version allows the iPhone 15 to show through, and frosted colors add style. While the Thinnest case cannot deliver much impact protection due to its slim profile, it protects from everyday bumps and scratches and is designed with a raised lip to protect the camera lens.

