5 best heavy duty cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

The new iPhone lineup ranges in price from $700 for a base level iPhone 11 to a whopping $1450 for a fully loaded iPhone 11 Pro. Whichever model you have, you are going to want to protect it from dings, scratches and dirt, if not for your own sensibilities, then for those of potential buyers when you are ready to upgrade. If you work at construction sites or elsewhere outdoors where your iPhone may need some extra protection, or if you are just plain clumsy and tend to throw your iPhone across the room every time you pull it out of your pocket, a thin leather case isn't going to cut it, you're going to want something more substantial that can take a big drop and protect your phone from dents and scratches. Here are five heavy duty cases that will do just that:

Otterbox Defender Series

Otterbox is one of the best known brands out there when it comes to protecting your phone. One look at their Defender series and you know it can withstand some serious drops. This case features a hard polycarbonate inner shell surrounded by a grippy rubber slipcover. It does not come with screen protection, but the bezel will prevent it from landing on its screen. Port covers will keep dust and dirt out. The Defender includes a belt holster with a swivel that can also be used as a stand.

Spigen Tough Armor

Another top brand in the industry, Spigen's Tough Armor features a flexible "extreme impact foam" Air Cushion Technology interior with a durable polycarbonate exterior, giving it military-grade shock absorption. The screen and cameras are protected by a raised bezel. The case also features a kickstand so you can set it down for viewing.

X-Doria Defense Shield

The Defense Shield is another dual layer (soft interior to absorb shock surrounded by hard polycarbonate shell) that offers excellent drop protection. This case is certified to exceed the Military Grade Drop Test standard (MIL-STD-810G) for drops up to 10 feet. The Defense Shield also features a clear back so you and the rest of the world can admire your iPhone's color. Like the previous two entries, this case does not include a screen protector but protects the screen and cameras with a raised bezel.

UAG Monarch

Urban Armor Gear's Monarch case boasts 5 layers of protection that allow it to meet twice the military drop standard. The outermost layer is an aesthetically pleasing combination of leather and metal with button covers to keep out dirt, while the inner layer is soft to absorb impact shock. Despite all of this, the case is "feather-light" and compatible with wireless chargers.

Spidercase

The Spidercase is the only case on this list with screen protection, so the entire phone is protected. Even so, it is also the thinnest case on the list, so it is easy to slip in and out of your pockets. As you would expect, it also meets the military drop test standard. The back is clear so you can see your iPhone's color, and it has port covers to keep dirt out.

