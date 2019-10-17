Best wallet cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhones in recent years have gotten quite big, including the iPhone 11 series. Adding a case makes them even bigger and/or bulkier, but at their hefty prices you definitely want to protect your investment from scratches, dents and cracked screens, if not for your own satisfaction, then at least to hold resale value. So if you are going to add some more bulk to your iPhone, why not lose some elsewhere by getting rid of your wallet? If you typically get by just carrying plastic or a little bit of cash, there are plenty of iPhone cases that double as wallets. Here are five to consider if you want to stop carrying a wallet:

Nomad Tri-Folio

The Nomad Tri-folio is made from beautiful Horween leather that develops a patina as it ages, just like a leather wallet. It features 4 card slots and two slots for cash. The iPhone fits into a polycarbonate shell that will withstand drops of up to 6 feet. Available in black and rustic brown.

Spigen Slim Armor

The Spigen Slim Armor is for the true minimalist, as it is no thicker than a non-wallet case. This is a good fit for those who only carry credit/debit cards - a sleek sliding-door exterior compartment can hold two of them. The case has a polycarbonate outer shell with an Air Cushion Technology inner layer to protect the phone from falls.

Twelve South BookBook

The BookBook is almost a full-blown wallet. Its unique design features premium leather and a side that looks like a book binding. It has four slots for credit cards, one with a clear window that can hold your driver's license, plus a larger slot for cash, receipts, etc. The cover stays shut with a magnetic connector and can also be used as a hands-free stand. What's more, the inner case that holds the iPhone can detach, making it easy to pop into a car mount and convenient for any time you don't need the whole wallet.

OtterBox Strada Series

One of the best known names among phone case makers, OtterBox has the Strada series for those who want wallet functionality. This Genuine leather FOSSIL folio case has two slots for cash and cards and features the dual layer protection that OtterBox is so well known for.

Speck Presidio Wallet

Another well known name in the field, Speck's Presidio wallet case is minimalist in design, featuring a slot on the back that can fit up to three credit/debit cards. The case has a durable outer layer with IMPACTIUM cushioning on the inside, that allows it to withstand drops of up to 13 feet. It also features Microban antimicrobial protection.

