The best cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple's new iPhone 11 lineup hits the proverbial (or actual) shelves on September 20th, and if you plan on ordering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, chances are you want to keep it safe with a new case. Even if you don't mind the occasional scratch or scuff and aren't prone to drops, it's a good idea to keep your iPhone in good condition if for no other reason than to get a better resale or trade-in value for it, especially considering the hefty price tags on these devices.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1099 and is the first iPhone to feature Apple's triple camera system. New cameras means a new form factor and so the iPhone 11 Pro Max requires a case specifically designed for it. Thankfully, most of the established case manufacturers have them ready to go. Here are five cases to consider right now, and we'll update this list regularly with our new favorites as they come to market.
- OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 11 Pro Max Case - One of the most respected names in the industry, OtterBox is the go-to for people that need serious, heavy duty protection for their iPhones. If you work on a job site, take your phone out into the wild often or are just accident-prone, look no further than the OtterBox Defender series.
- Speck Presidio iPhone 11 Pro Max Case - Hate a bulky case? This is the one for you. Speck has been making quality iPhone cases for years, and their legacy continues with the iPhone 11. The Presidio Pro is designed for extreme durability with an outer polycarbonate shell fused to an inner layer of "Impactium" cushioning that allows it to withstand drops of up to 13 feet. A raised bezel protects the screen. It has a soft matte finish that is scratch resistant and has a grippy texture, plus a Microban antimicrobial treatment that provides lifetime protection against stain and odor causing bacteria. Despite all of this the Presidio Pro retains a slim enough form to be pocket friendly. Available in a wide variety of colors.
- OtterBox + Pop Symmetry iPhone 11 Pro Max Case - Another pick from our friends at Otterbox, the Otter + Pop series, which debuted for the iPhone XS, is the first case series to integrate a PopSocket into the case. Who cares? You do. Unlike a normal case where the PopSocket simply attaches to the back, with the Otter + Pop series, the PopSocket connects to a specially designed, recessed attachment point. The benefits: a more flush profile that doesn't let the PopSocket grab onto virtually everything in its path, as well as a more secure connection. And if you're worried about being stuck with the same PopSocket forever, don't. These specially-designed PopSockets come with interchangeable faces, so you can change styles as often as you like. The Otter + Pop series is offered in a variety of color schemes including bold ones like the one shown here or basic colors like black and white.
- Case-Mate's iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases - Case-Mate's iPhone cases are a perennial favorite. With a diverse lineup including their Neon, Tough Bundle (which is pictured above and comes with a glass screen protector included), leather, and retro "Kodak x Case-Mate" series, Case-Mate offers iPhone owners a diverse array of high-quality cases.
- Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Pro Max Case - The gamers out there will recognize Razer as a purveyor of top-notch gaming laptops. They have now developed iPhone cases with features useful for gaming. The Arctech Slim is designed with "Thermaphene-based Heat Dissipation" technology that prevents heat build up, thereby prolonging battery life and boosting overall performance. It is also network performance optimized - the case is designed to not interfere with wireless technology to ensure smooth video streaming. The Arctech Slim comes in Matte Black, Mercury White and Quartz Pink.