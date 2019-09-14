The best cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple's new iPhone 11 lineup hits the proverbial (or actual) shelves on September 20th, and if you plan on ordering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, chances are you want to keep it safe with a new case. Even if you don't mind the occasional scratch or scuff and aren't prone to drops, it's a good idea to keep your iPhone in good condition if for no other reason than to get a better resale or trade-in value for it, especially considering the hefty price tags on these devices.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1099 and is the first iPhone to feature Apple's triple camera system. New cameras means a new form factor and so the iPhone 11 Pro Max requires a case specifically designed for it. Thankfully, most of the established case manufacturers have them ready to go. Here are five cases to consider right now, and we'll update this list regularly with our new favorites as they come to market.