The best cases for iPhone 11

Apple's new iPhone 11 lineup hits the proverbial shelves on September 20th, and if you plan on ordering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max you probably want to protect it with a decent case. Even if you don't mind dents and scratches, it's a good idea to keep your iPhone in good condition if for no other reason than to get a better resale or trade-in value for it, especially considering the hefty price tags on these devices.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699 and is the first entry-level iPhone to sport dual cameras. As such, it takes cases specifically designed for it, and most of the established case manufacturers have them ready to go. Here are five cases to consider right now, and we'll update the list with any notable cases that come to market in the near future: