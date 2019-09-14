The best cases for iPhone 11

Submitted by Jon Reed on
Apple's new iPhone 11 lineup hits the proverbial shelves on September 20th, and if you plan on ordering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max you probably want to protect it with a decent case. Even if you don't mind dents and scratches, it's a good idea to keep your iPhone in good condition if for no other reason than to get a better resale or trade-in value for it, especially considering the hefty price tags on these devices.
The iPhone 11 starts at $699 and is the first entry-level iPhone to sport dual cameras. As such, it takes cases specifically designed for it, and most of the established case manufacturers have them ready to go. Here are five cases to consider right now, and we'll update the list with any notable cases that come to market in the near future:
- Speck Presidio Pro iPhone 11 Case - Speck has been making quality iPhone cases for years, and their legacy continues with the iPhone 11. The Presidio Pro is designed for extreme durability with an outer polycarbonate shell fused to an inner layer of "Impactium" cushioning that allows it to withstand drops of up to 13 feet. A raised bezel protects the screen. It has a soft matte finish that is scratch resistant and has a grippy texture, plus a Microban antimicrobial treatment that provides lifetime protection against stain and odor causing bacteria. Despite all of this the Presidio Pro retains a slim enough form to be pocket friendly.
- OtterBox Commuter Series iPhone 11 Case - Another well known name in the industry, OtterBox is known for ultra-protective and somewhat bulky cases. The Commuter Series, however, is designed to give your iPhone maximum protection while still being able to slip easily into your pocket. It features an easy to grip polycarbonate shell around an inner shock-absorbing layer, plus port covers to keep out dust, dirt and lint. It comes in black and several two-tone styles - Bespoke Way (blazer blue/stormy seas blue), Cupid's Way (rosemarine pink/red plum) and Mint Way (surf spray/aquifer).
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case - Spigen's crystal clear Ultra Hybrid is designed to show off your iPhone - the sides and back are completely clear, so whichever of the vibrant new colors you choose for your iPhone 11 (Product(Red), black, white, yellow, green, purple), you'll be able to enjoy it. Aside from that the case sports a bumper edge with "Air Cushion Technology" to protect your phone from falls, and a raised bezel to protect the screen. It also features a kickstand so you can easily set your iPhone down for viewing.
- OtterBox Strada Series iPhone 11 Case - If you are looking for something more luxurious that still offers great protection, OtterBox's Strada Series should do you well. It is a folio style case (meaning it has a cover that flips over the screen and stays shut with a magnetic latch) made from genuine leather. Its dual-material design provides OtterBox's Drop+ protection, so functionality isn't traded away for style. It also features slots where you can keep credit cards and cash. The Strada comes in two-tone styles - Espresso (dark brown/worn brown leather) and Shadow (black/pewter).
- Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Case - The gamers out there will recognize Razer as a purveyor of top-notch gaming laptops. They have now developed iPhone cases with features useful for gaming. The Arctech Slim is designed with "Thermaphene-based Heat Dissipation" technology that prevents heat build up, thereby prolonging battery life and boosting overall performance. It is also network performance optimized - the case is designed to not interfere with wireless technology to ensure smooth video streaming. The Arctech Slim comes in Matte Black, Mercury White and Quartz Pink.